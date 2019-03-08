Search

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after 'appalling' break-in

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 May 2019

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A charity director says he is "disgusted" after a break-in, just one week after another charity shop had been targeted.

Police were called to the Samaritans of Havering, North Street, Romford, on Wednesday, May 15, after staff reported a break-in.

The intruders that broke into the Romford branch of Samaritans, which provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide, broke the building's back doors, damaged filing cabinets and stole the petty cash box.

Director of Havering Samaritans Arthur Leathley said: "I don't think words can properly describe how I feel about this.

"I am disgusted that anyone thinks it is acceptable to steal from a charity who helps some of the most vulnerable people in our area.

"It is appalling that people are prepared to take away what is needed to give support to those who need it most, especially since the money comes from generous residents in Havering.

"They [the burglars] have not taken away from just a business, they have stolen from people in the community."

The break-in took place following a burglary at children's charity shop Barnardo's in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, where fortunately no money was taken but a number of items had been damaged or taken.

Samaritans of Havering has since set up a crowdfunding page in order to raise necessary funds to replace anything that was damaged during the break-in as well as better lighting around the building and overall security.

Arthur says all of this will cost around £2,500.

"Unfortunately, stealing from charities appears to becoming more common which I cannot understand.

"Charities like the Samaritans need to be helped not hindered.

"We will get some help from insurance but not all of it so we would be very thankful to anyone able to make a donation."

At this stage, no one has yet been identified or arrested for the burglary.

The investigation continues.

To make a donation to the Samaritans of Havering, visit here

