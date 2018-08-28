Poll

Romford’s The Retailery reopens under new name

The Romford's The Retailery has reopened under a new name. Photo: Charlie Keeble Archant

Romford’s popular The Retailery has reopened under a new name after the former owners of the co-working space announced its closure in December.

Havering Council has taken over the management of The Retailery, a co-working space for new businesses, until a new operator is found.

As part of this handover it was agreed that Things Made Public would retain the rights to use the name The Retailery in the future.

This means for the time being the space has been renamed 80-84 Market Place.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council said: “The council is a huge champion of independent and diverse local business and leisure spaces like 80-84 Market Place, but it wasn’t right for us to continue supporting the previous operators at cost to the taxpayer.

“With a new operator in place, it will continue to be a hub for small business start-ups where they get the support they need to grow and prosper.

“I am pleased that this place has become such an important part in so many residents’ lives. The spirit of this building will remain the same – changing the name will not alter that.

“We now look forward to finding a new operator who will continue to provide a home for the existing businesses and encourage new independent businesses to grow.”

Things Made Public announced that they would be closing The Retailery on December 4 last year.

The Retailery had relied on the original funding provided to them by the GLA and its future was reliant on Havering Council granting discretionary rates relief to the organisation.

The local authority is set to receive a total of £1,696,000.00 from the government’s Discretionary Rate Relief Scheme between 2017 - 2021 to aid local businesses facing such challenges.

But having submitted an application for the funding in order to save the The Retailery, Things Made Public CIC was rejected.