Romford’s The Mercury Mall welcomes shoppers for Free From, Vegan and Allergy Show

Shoppers were delighted for the return of The Mercury Mall's Free From, Vegan and Allergy Show. The Mercury Mall

A shopping centre was delighted to once again host its popular Free From, Vegan and Allergy Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers gathered at The Mercury Mall shopping centre, Romford, to enjoy the event celebrating the ever-growing healthier lifestyle.

Customers on the day were treated to an array of food and products from brands such as The Hemp Pantry, Nairns, White Rabbit Pizza, Freaks of Nature, Sheese Cheese, Koko Dairy Free , Asda, What A Cheek Vegan Face Painting, Eden Living and Everyone’s Bakery.

Marketing and tenant liaison at The Mercury, Gemma Brooks said: “The show was a great way to raise awareness of this growing area and to highlight that these food or products are easily accessible and affordable to all whether available from The Mercury retailers directly or through online retailers or local food stalls.”

For more information, visit themercurymall.co.uk