Eurasian Creative Week: Romford's The Mercury launches creative exhibition celebrating Asian culture

PUBLISHED: 13:08 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 04 October 2019

Olesea Shibaeva, an artist from Moldova and Marat Akhmedjanov, the head of the Eurasian Creative Guild. Picture: The Mercury

Olesea Shibaeva, an artist from Moldova and Marat Akhmedjanov, the head of the Eurasian Creative Guild. Picture: The Mercury

An exhibition which showcases creative works about central Asia has opened in Romford's town centre.

L-R: Marat Akhmedjanov head of Eurasian Creative Guild, Natalie Bays deputy centre manager, cllr Viddy Persaud and Zhanbolat Ussenov the minister of the Embassy of The Republic of Kazakhstan. Picture: The MercuryL-R: Marat Akhmedjanov head of Eurasian Creative Guild, Natalie Bays deputy centre manager, cllr Viddy Persaud and Zhanbolat Ussenov the minister of the Embassy of The Republic of Kazakhstan. Picture: The Mercury

The Eurasian Creative Week launched at The Mercury Shopping Centre on Tuesday, October 1.

For one week poets, authors, artists and philosophers will be travelling to Romford to take part in a plethora of talks, book launches, films and exhibitions about central Asia.

The week is free for all to join and will include the book launch of My Cossack Family on Sunday at 1pm by author Dr Mary Hobson, the winner of the acclaimed Pushkin Medal prize.

Eurasian craft at The Mercury Shopping Centre's new exhibition. Picture: The MercuryEurasian craft at The Mercury Shopping Centre's new exhibition. Picture: The Mercury

A special presentation of artworks from The National Contemporary Art Gallery in Tajikistan that have never before been seen in the UK, will also be on display.

Deputy centre manager Natalie Bays said: "It is great to have an opportunity to show, and talk about creativity with people from different countries and cultures in Romford, and we are humbled to partner with The Eurasian Creative Guild who can organise such a curious exhibition and programme week."

A film called Oasis from Kyrgyzstan, will also be shown as part of the week in Premiere Cinema on Thursday, October 3 at 1pm and a display of Crafts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be on display until Sunday in the centre.

To see the full programme of events visit 1.eurasiancreativeguild.uk/2019/09/17/provisional-programme-of-the-3rd-eurasian-creative-week-in-the-heart-of-england/.

