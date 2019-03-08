Search

The Liberty shopping centre opens free table tennis lounge in former Sports Direct unit

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 27 June 2019

Shopping centre manager Jonathan Poole with manager at charity Sycamore Trust Steve Dixon. Picture: The Liberty

The Liberty

A new table tennis lounge has bounced its way to a shopping centre this week.

The Liberty shopping centre in Romford opened the space on Monday, June 24, in the old Sports Direct unit where there are three tables which are free for everyone to use.

Anyone can grab table tennis bats and a ball from the centre's customer service desk and enjoy a game or two.

In continuation of The Liberty's partnership with charity Sycamore Trust, the shopping centre will also host special autism-friendly table tennis hours on Monday and Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for residents with learning disabilities and autism.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: "We're introducing the Table Tennis Lounge as a fun activity that will benefit shoppers and staff alike."

"It's fantastic that we can utilise this space to help our shoppers and staff get active.

"Whether it's taking a break from shopping or grabbing a bat in a lunch break, the lounge is a great space to help people relax and have some fun.

"We hope everyone enjoys a spot of shopPING PONG this summer!"

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Romford woman’s court case thrown out over “inexcusable” lack of evidence

Romford Magistrates' Court. Picture: John Hercock.

