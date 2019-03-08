The Liberty shopping centre opens free table tennis lounge in former Sports Direct unit

Shopping centre manager Jonathan Poole with manager at charity Sycamore Trust Steve Dixon. Picture: The Liberty The Liberty

A new table tennis lounge has bounced its way to a shopping centre this week.

The Liberty shopping centre in Romford opened the space on Monday, June 24, in the old Sports Direct unit where there are three tables which are free for everyone to use.

Anyone can grab table tennis bats and a ball from the centre's customer service desk and enjoy a game or two.

In continuation of The Liberty's partnership with charity Sycamore Trust, the shopping centre will also host special autism-friendly table tennis hours on Monday and Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for residents with learning disabilities and autism.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: "We're introducing the Table Tennis Lounge as a fun activity that will benefit shoppers and staff alike."

"It's fantastic that we can utilise this space to help our shoppers and staff get active.

"Whether it's taking a break from shopping or grabbing a bat in a lunch break, the lounge is a great space to help people relax and have some fun.

"We hope everyone enjoys a spot of shopPING PONG this summer!"