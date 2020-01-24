Search

Could you manage one of Romford's oldest pubs after £100,000 refurbishment?

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 24 January 2020

A pub which has been in the borough for hundreds of years is set to undergo a major refurbishment in Romford's town centre - and the brewery that runs it is looking for a local landlord.

The Lamb, which has been in the Market Place since 1681, could soon be renamed The Distillers.

Greene King is investing more than £100,000 into the project and is looking to recruit a new operator to manage the Grade II listed building.

Tim Sparrow, business development manager at Greene King pubs, said: "I am looking for an operator with local knowledge to take hold of the Lamb and help it reach its full potential.

"The successful candidate will work alongside us as we rebrand the Lamb to become The Distillers.

"This exciting refurbishment will breathe fresh life into this pub, situated in the bustling Romford market."

The planned works include new external signage and redecoration, and inside the pub there will be new seating, flooring, toilets, doors and a redecorated kitchen.

