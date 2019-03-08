Romford's airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer grounded

The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading from Wednesday, October 2. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Airport shuttle service The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years.

An email was sent out yesterday, Wednesday, October 2, on behalf of Danes Road, Romford, to some of its customers, some the day before they were due to travel.

The Gatwick Flyer was established in 1987, offering a pick-up service to and from Gatwick, Stansted, Heathrow and Southend Airport, for those living in London, Kent and parts of Essex.

The Recorder has contacted The Gatwick Flyer for comment.