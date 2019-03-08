Search

Romford's The Brewery hosts One Great Day of Circus Fun for children's hospital charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 June 2019

The Brewery holding a One Great Day Charity fundraiser for the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Rose Tholen.

Archant

Families took part in a range of circus fairground activities at The Brewery to raise funds for a children's hospital's charity.

The Brewery took part in the UK-wide annual charity event One Great Day by hosting a circus fun day for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) on Saturday, June 15.

Visitors took part in fairground games including ball in a bucket, feed the clown and ring on the bull.

Tom Stobbart, centre manager, said: "We were really touched by so many personal stories of people who had been helped by Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"Lots of money was raised on the day and there is still a great big hamper giveaway online where you can donate to this amazing cause."

The circus ringmaster, Aftab, used to work as a clown doctor at Gosh and was able to share with children visiting The Brewery about his work cheering up sick children.

