Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 July 2019

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Romford pub The Moon and Stars is to close for three months so that a new roof terrace can be installed and the entire pub redecorated.

This is how the Moon and Stars rooftop terrace could look if it is given planning permission. Photo: JD WetherspoonThis is how the Moon and Stars rooftop terrace could look if it is given planning permission. Photo: JD Wetherspoon

The South Street JD Wetherspoon pub will be closed from next Monday (August 5) to November 19 for an extensive refurbishment project costing £1.1million.

Staff will be deployed to other Wetherspoon pubs in the region, during the closure for the work, and will return for the reopening.

An additional 15 full and part-time jobs will be created at the pub as a result of the work.

Back in May the Recorder reported how the pub had submitted a third planning application to add extra seating and tables in a new terraced area on the roof.

This is how the Moon and Stars rooftop terrace could look if it is given planning permission. Photo: JD WetherspoonThis is how the Moon and Stars rooftop terrace could look if it is given planning permission. Photo: JD Wetherspoon

That application has since been approved by Havering Council with a number of conditions - most of which involve the management of noise pollution and make it a legal requirement that the terrace is not open after 11pm every night.

According to the design and access statement submitted by JD Wetherspoon, there will be no live music and no PA system of any kind used on the roof terrace.

It also states that there would be a dedicated area for smokers that would be separated by screens, signs and furniture.

The roof garden area, with new furniture, festoon lighting and feature fixed seating all newly installed, will be accessed via new stairs from the customer area.

Inside the pub, which will be completely redecorated, there will be a new colour scheme and new carpets, as well as upgraded furniture, installed throughout.

The ladies' and gentlemen's toilets will also be fully refurbished.

Behind the scenes, new staff facilities will be added, as well as an upgrade to the kitchen area and bar dispensing equipment.

Pub manager Daniel Griffin said: "Wetherspoon is spending £1.1million on the pub, providing further substantial investment into the area, as well as creating new jobs for local people.

"Myself and my team will look forward to welcoming customers back into The Moon and Stars, in November, and we are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbishment and new roof garden."

