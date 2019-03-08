Romford’s She Awards 2019: ‘An evening spent with inspiring women, cheering and supporting each other’

Mayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel, presenting the unsung heroine award at the She Awards to Jo Varsani from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Aperture photography ltd Aperture photography ltd

An awards ceremony celebrating the success and achievements of women in east London once again inspired people from all walks of life.

More than 200 people gathered at The Grove Banqueting hall, Faringdon Avenue, Harold Hill, on Saturday, March 9, for the She Awards which held its first ever ceremony last year.

Ambassador of the awards, Smiya Ahmed said: “What a beautiful evening dedicated to celebrating women and their achievements.

“It was a privilege to be part of the She team.

“An evening spent with inspiring women, cheering and supporting each other.”

From community champion, business woman and inspirational role model, to valiant volunteer and warrior winner, awards were proudly presented to the winners by the mayors of Havering and Redbridge and Jasmine Kundra who appeared in BBC’s The Apprentice last year.

One of the winners was Jo Varsani from Chadwell Heath who was presented with the unsung heroine award.

After becoming a single mum at 23, she was determined to be a good role model for her daughter and went on to set up Perfect Moments Day Care in Rush Green, where she encourages teaching children self-confidence to engage in new experiences and environments.

She has also been a trained Samaritan volunteer for the past eight years and helps to feed homeless people alongside her family throughout the year.

She said: “It was an emotional and very humble feeling receiving the award.

“The fact that someone took the time to appreciate and acknowledge my work was very touching, very overwhelming experience.”

As well as the actual ceremony, there was a three-course meal for guests to enjoy and public speaker Carla Ah-Mane from Romford, gave a talk on solidarity among women.

The She Awards, which stands for Saluting, Honouring Excellence, also coincided with International Women’s Day.

Co-organiser Sharifa Begum said: “It filled my heart with so much joy to see so many smiles and inspiration under one roof.

“I worked hard with my team for six months to make it happen.”

For more information about the She Awards, visit its Facebook page.