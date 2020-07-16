Premiere Cinemas in Mercury Shopping Centre to reopen tomorrow

Premiere Cinemas in Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre is set to reopen tomorrow, July 17, with a Star Wars blast from the past.

Premiere Cinemas at the Mercury Shopping Centre is set to reopen tomorrow, July 17, and will be bouncing back with some blasts from the past.

To kick off, a 40th birthday celebration of Star Wars’, The Empire Strikes Back. Showing in a digitally restored version, Empire has never looked so good, its jaw dropping moments that sent shockwaves through the original trilogy can be seen as they were meant to on a great big screen.

Sticking with Christopher Nolan trilogies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises will all be shown as part of the blockbuster line-up of nostalgia-filled films.

For those not embracing the retro theme, Trolls 2 which was due for release as lockdown hit will at last get a cinema release; Dreambuilders a new animation from the creators of Big Hero 6. Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, the highly acclaimed Invisible Man remake and crocodile shocker Blackwater: Abyss is a thriller about cave explorers who Stumble upon a family hungry of crocs a mile below the surface are all on the menu.

As if that’s not enough, in August the Romford Film Festival delayed from May will take place bringing over 130 films (some of which getting their world premiere) to a weeklong event celebrating every genre possible, world cinema, sci-fi, horror, comedy, animation and musicals. The Eurasian Film Festival which will feature movies from Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey and Turkmenistan will also take place in August.

Cinema manager Craig Rutherford, said “Despite the lack of new releases, we are thrilled to come back and show some of the greatest films ever made, and being the home of one of the worlds first film festivals post-lockdown!”

Romford Film Festival co-founder, Spencer Hawken said there has never been a better time to have a film festival: “New stories filled with hope and unique concepts are exactly what we need right now to lift our spirits and block out some of the reality we’ve lost a little during lockdown.”

Empire Strikes Back will show nightly throughout July, alongside Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and other features highlighter earlier. Both new and classic movies will be added to the line-up each Friday. The Romford Film Festival will take place mid-August.