Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2019

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Mothercare in Romford is one of 79 stores that will close as the retailer enters into administration.

The new administrators of Mothercare confirmed they will close all of the children's retailer's 79 shops in the UK putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

Mothercare appointed Zelf Hussain, David Robert Baxendale and Mark James Tobias Banfield of PwC as joint administrators of its UK division on Tuesday, November 5.

Mr Hussain said: "This is a sad moment for a well-known high street name.

"No-one is immune from the challenging conditions faced by the UK retail sector.

"Like many other retailers, Mothercare has been hit hard by increasing cost pressures and changes in consumer spending."

While Mothercare's international shops remain profitable, its UK division has faced financial difficulties and over the past year it had already closed 55 stores.

On Monday, November 4, the company revealed that it was unable to continue satisfying the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK.

Mr Hussain added: "It's with real regret that we have to implement a phased closure of all UK stores.

"Our focus will be to help employees and keep the stores trading for as long as possible."

Havering residents shared memories of the Mothercare in Rom Valley, with many people mentioning the shop's famous yellow slide.

Claire Walters said: "It's very sad, I used to go in there as a child with the big slide at the front and when my children were born at Queen's my husband and family went in for essentials."

Susan Clow described the shops as being a "children's world".

Grace Kelly Lloyd shared how the shop's close proximity to Queen's Hospital helped her during her pregnancy.

She said: "When I was in Queen's Hospital with a complicated pregnancy it was so easy for my partner to go and grab me some maternity bits.

"I had my gender scan there and found out I had twin girls.

"It was even the first place I took my kids after they were finally allowed to go home. "I don't know what we would have done if it wasn't there."

