Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Architecture Week: Mercury Shopping Centre is transformed into a miniature town

PUBLISHED: 10:50 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 15 May 2019

Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Rachel Wilson-Smith and Angelina Lawlor from the Frances Bardsley Academy show off their plans.

Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Rachel Wilson-Smith and Angelina Lawlor from the Frances Bardsley Academy show off their plans.

Archant

Havering College students shared their "sophisticated ideas" of how they would work to improve their environments at The Mercury Mall Shopping Centre's first Architecture Week.

Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre.Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre.

Level one of The Mercury Shopping Centre was transformed into a miniature town by more than 250 students who took part in various architecture workshops.

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager, said: "So many people, young and old, are very interested in what is happening in our town - and excited to play a part in that too.

Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Havering College students explain their plans.Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Havering College students explain their plans.

"It was so nice to see parents and children creating shops and houses together to be placed in their town centre, and also to hear young people having such sophisticated ideas on how they could 'upgrade' their environments through lateral ideas and building techniques."

Francis Bardsley Academy students came up with ideas to introduce a Romford Green Market and younger children at the Romford Utopia workshop showed an interest in parks by adding more than 10 parks to a giant map of the town.

Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Lilian Longhurst and Paige Disney from the Frances Bardsley Academy show their plans.Students showing off their architectural ideas for Romford Town Centre. Lilian Longhurst and Paige Disney from the Frances Bardsley Academy show their plans.

The event, which was ran by The Mercury centre management, a team of specialist architects from WSMS, Fletcher Priest and Mccreanor Lavington and arts education organisation, The NO Collective, will return next year.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists