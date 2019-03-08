Architecture Week: Mercury Shopping Centre is transformed into a miniature town
Havering College students shared their "sophisticated ideas" of how they would work to improve their environments at The Mercury Mall Shopping Centre's first Architecture Week.
Level one of The Mercury Shopping Centre was transformed into a miniature town by more than 250 students who took part in various architecture workshops.
Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager, said: "So many people, young and old, are very interested in what is happening in our town - and excited to play a part in that too.
"It was so nice to see parents and children creating shops and houses together to be placed in their town centre, and also to hear young people having such sophisticated ideas on how they could 'upgrade' their environments through lateral ideas and building techniques."
Francis Bardsley Academy students came up with ideas to introduce a Romford Green Market and younger children at the Romford Utopia workshop showed an interest in parks by adding more than 10 parks to a giant map of the town.
The event, which was ran by The Mercury centre management, a team of specialist architects from WSMS, Fletcher Priest and Mccreanor Lavington and arts education organisation, The NO Collective, will return next year.