Romford’s Mercury Mall transforms street with Victorian inspired art for Mary Poppins film

Artist, Nigel Hubbard and Ruby Price at the Mary Poppins art exhibit in The Mercury Mall. Archant

In celebration of the anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns, an artist has put on a special exhibition in honour of the film.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist, Nigel Hubbard and Ruby Price at the Mary Poppins art exhibit in The Mercury Mall. Artist, Nigel Hubbard and Ruby Price at the Mary Poppins art exhibit in The Mercury Mall.

The Mercury Mall in Romford has transformed the area outside Premiere Cinema into a hue of Victorian inspired street art.

With a little help, the artist, Nigel Hubbard has filled the space with colour, skyline drawings and some Mary Poppins portraits.

Ruby Price, aged 9 said: “I’ve had a really fun time, Nigel has showed me how the blend with the chalks and bring my drawings to life, I wish I was here all day.”

The film tells the story of Michael Banks, who learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan.

He needs to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier.

Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive a surprise visit from the extraordinary Mary Poppins.