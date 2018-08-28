Romford’s Mercury Mall transforms street with Victorian inspired art for Mary Poppins film
PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 December 2018
Archant
In celebration of the anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns, an artist has put on a special exhibition in honour of the film.
The Mercury Mall in Romford has transformed the area outside Premiere Cinema into a hue of Victorian inspired street art.
With a little help, the artist, Nigel Hubbard has filled the space with colour, skyline drawings and some Mary Poppins portraits.
Ruby Price, aged 9 said: “I’ve had a really fun time, Nigel has showed me how the blend with the chalks and bring my drawings to life, I wish I was here all day.”
The film tells the story of Michael Banks, who learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan.
He needs to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier.
Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive a surprise visit from the extraordinary Mary Poppins.