Search

Advanced search

Youngsters can now meet Father Christmas at Mercury Mall's Christmas grotto

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 13 November 2019

Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall

Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall

Archant

The borough's longest running Santa's Grotto has opened in Romford's town centre.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury MallThe Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall

Actors from the Robin Hood pantomime at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch and the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton attended the opening of Santa's Grotto in the Mercury Shopping Centre, Mercury Gardens on Monday, November 11.

The grotto, which has been in Romford for more than 15 years, is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 4pm on Sunday until December 24.

You may also want to watch:

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: "It's open hooray!

"We are predominantly proud to have Romford's longest standing and most affordable grotto.

"Everyone loves Christmas, come and see Santa everyday at The Mercury until Christmas Eve."

For £4, children can visit Santa and receive a gift, and for £6, they can also have their photo taken with Father Christmas and receive a special present.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Tamplin takes managerial reigns at Romford

Glenn Tamplin and assistant Harry Wheeler look on from the dugout at Billericay (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Youngsters can now meet Father Christmas at Mercury Mall’s Christmas grotto

Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall

Remembrance Day 2019: Exhibition reveals Hornchurch’s role in First and Second World Wars

Re-enactors from the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group attended the Remembrance Day event in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, Novemebr 10. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Proposals for 98 homes on Cranham green belt land

Satelite image of the land south to Kerry Drive in Cranham. An outline planning application has been submitted to build 98 homes on the green belt land. Picture: Google Maps

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists