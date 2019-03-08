Youngsters can now meet Father Christmas at Mercury Mall's Christmas grotto

Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall Archant

The borough's longest running Santa's Grotto has opened in Romford's town centre.

Actors from the Robin Hood pantomime at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch and the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton attended the opening of Santa's Grotto in the Mercury Shopping Centre, Mercury Gardens on Monday, November 11.

The grotto, which has been in Romford for more than 15 years, is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 4pm on Sunday until December 24.

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: "It's open hooray!

"We are predominantly proud to have Romford's longest standing and most affordable grotto.

"Everyone loves Christmas, come and see Santa everyday at The Mercury until Christmas Eve."

For £4, children can visit Santa and receive a gift, and for £6, they can also have their photo taken with Father Christmas and receive a special present.