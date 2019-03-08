Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre recognises businesses successes at Retailer Awards 2019

Guests enjoyed a live fire show at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears © Paul Leo Shears

A Romford shopping centre celebrated the achievements of its major retailers at a special black tie event.

Romford Recorder editor Lindsay Jones announced Storky's as the winner of the Small Retailer of the Year Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears Romford Recorder editor Lindsay Jones announced Storky's as the winner of the Small Retailer of the Year Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

The Mercury Shopping Centre's Retailer Awards 2019 saw more than 42 shops and stores compete for nine prizes.

The awards were announced over a glamorous dinner in Ye Olde Plough House in Bulphan on Monday, August 5.

Themed around The Garden of Eden, the night unfolded with a three course meal, jazz musicians, a snake experience and live fire show.

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager at the shopping centre, said: "We are incredibly grateful for all of the continued support from our sponsors; the best part about the sponsorship programme for us is celebrating the evening together with them.

"And we did just that."

McDonald's scooped the Large Retailer of the Year award and The Customer Experience Award went to Peacocks.

The Shining Star of the centre was won by Rudie, Premiere Cinema's modest projectionist for his dedication to the Romford Film Festival where he spends countless voluntary hours in ensuring hundreds of independent films can be shown in the correct order.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton announced The Entertainer as the winner of the Community Recognition Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton announced The Entertainer as the winner of the Community Recognition Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

Other winners on the night included Mecca for its eco friendly battle against single use plastics and immense recycling procedures and Storky's who took home the Small Retailer of the Year award - presented by the Recorder's very own editor, Lindsay Jones.

A new prize this year, The Ingenuity Award, went to Wilko.

Wilko went viral on social media last year when one of the shop's tills died and the staff decided to place Mr Funny Bones - a plastic skeleton - behind the till.

Spencer Hawken, centre manager at Mercury, added: "The ability to award people for what they have done for the centre is truly inspirational, and all of the winners on the evening are so deserving of accolade."

Guests were able to pet and hold pythons at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears Guests were able to pet and hold pythons at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

The Peter Callagher Award of Excellence, named after a former manager of the mall who died in 2013, is awarded to a member of staff for their continued commitment to their role on site.

This year it went to Adrian Shippey.

Each award was sponsored by companies that work closely alongside the centre, including Bellrock, Mall Solutions, Messages PR and the Romford Recorder.