Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre recognises businesses successes at Retailer Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2019

Guests enjoyed a live fire show at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

Guests enjoyed a live fire show at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

© Paul Leo Shears

A Romford shopping centre celebrated the achievements of its major retailers at a special black tie event.

Romford Recorder editor Lindsay Jones announced Storky's as the winner of the Small Retailer of the Year Award. Picture: Paul Leo ShearsRomford Recorder editor Lindsay Jones announced Storky's as the winner of the Small Retailer of the Year Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

The Mercury Shopping Centre's Retailer Awards 2019 saw more than 42 shops and stores compete for nine prizes.

The awards were announced over a glamorous dinner in Ye Olde Plough House in Bulphan on Monday, August 5.

Themed around The Garden of Eden, the night unfolded with a three course meal, jazz musicians, a snake experience and live fire show.

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager at the shopping centre, said: "We are incredibly grateful for all of the continued support from our sponsors; the best part about the sponsorship programme for us is celebrating the evening together with them.

"And we did just that."

McDonald's scooped the Large Retailer of the Year award and The Customer Experience Award went to Peacocks.

The Shining Star of the centre was won by Rudie, Premiere Cinema's modest projectionist for his dedication to the Romford Film Festival where he spends countless voluntary hours in ensuring hundreds of independent films can be shown in the correct order.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton announced The Entertainer as the winner of the Community Recognition Award. Picture: Paul Leo ShearsThe Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton announced The Entertainer as the winner of the Community Recognition Award. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

Other winners on the night included Mecca for its eco friendly battle against single use plastics and immense recycling procedures and Storky's who took home the Small Retailer of the Year award - presented by the Recorder's very own editor, Lindsay Jones.

A new prize this year, The Ingenuity Award, went to Wilko.

Wilko went viral on social media last year when one of the shop's tills died and the staff decided to place Mr Funny Bones - a plastic skeleton - behind the till.

Spencer Hawken, centre manager at Mercury, added: "The ability to award people for what they have done for the centre is truly inspirational, and all of the winners on the evening are so deserving of accolade."

Guests were able to pet and hold pythons at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo ShearsGuests were able to pet and hold pythons at the Retailer Awards 2019. Picture: Paul Leo Shears

The Peter Callagher Award of Excellence, named after a former manager of the mall who died in 2013, is awarded to a member of staff for their continued commitment to their role on site.

This year it went to Adrian Shippey.

Each award was sponsored by companies that work closely alongside the centre, including Bellrock, Mall Solutions, Messages PR and the Romford Recorder.

Health centre at former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch set for £17million government funding boost

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for 'unneighbourly' bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Pensioner airlifted to hospital after falling from Hornchurch window

Chestnut Glen, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

