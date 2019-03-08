Search

Romford's Crafty Arts celebrates a colourful 28th birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 May 2019

Crafty Arts in Romford celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, May 19 with a yellow and orange sheet cake decorated with frosted fireworks. Picture: Daniella Payet

Crafty Arts in Romford celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, May 19 with a yellow and orange sheet cake decorated with frosted fireworks. Picture: Daniella Payet

Archant

Staying true to its artistic roots an independent arts and craft supplier celebrated its 28th birthday.

Crafty Arts in Romford celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, May 19 with a yellow and orange sheet cake decorated with frosted fireworks. Picture: Daniella PayetCrafty Arts in Romford celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, May 19 with a yellow and orange sheet cake decorated with frosted fireworks. Picture: Daniella Payet

Crafty Arts in Bryant Avenue celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, May 19 with a yellow and orange sheet cake decorated with frosted fireworks.

The family business provides arts and craft supplies to artists of all ages and skill levels.

Owner Natasha Necati said: "We believe that everyone is creative in some shape or form - it is just a case of finding your niche. That's where we come in - we want to help you find what suits you through products and teaching and are proud to be able to continue to build the business and reach out to more creatives."

Natasha's husband's parents, Nik and Lorraine, opened Crafty Arts. Since then, she and Jay have taken over.

"They built a strong foundation for both myself and Natasha to grow the business and take it to the next level," Jay said.

