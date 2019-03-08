Sisters showcase hysterical hidden talents in Brookside's musical Nunsense

The irreverent musical comedy, Nunsense is making its pilgrimage to Romford for a limited run this July at the Brookside Theatre. Picture: Jai Sepple Archant

A popular musical comedy about five eccentric nuns is making its pilgrimage to Romford this month.

Sister Mary Hubert is the Mistress of Novices in Brookside Theatre's musical comedy, Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple Sister Mary Hubert is the Mistress of Novices in Brookside Theatre's musical comedy, Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple

The award-winning comedy musical Nunsense is coming to Brookside Theatre.

Sister Julia, child of God and the convent cook, has accidentally poisoned 52 of her fellow sisters at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery.

Former circus performer Reverend Mother Sister Mary Regina, the Mistress of Novices Sister Mary Hubert, streetwise Brooklyn-raised Sister Robert Anne, wannabe ballerina Sister Mary Leo and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia are the last of the one-time missionary order.

Heartbroken and in dire need of funds to bury their last four dearly departed sisters, the five surviving Little Hobos take over the school auditorium to raise money showcasing their hysterically hidden talents.

Harri Sepple is not only choreographing and directing Brookside Theatre's Nunsense, but she also plays the role of Sister Robert Anne. Picture: Jai Sepple Harri Sepple is not only choreographing and directing Brookside Theatre's Nunsense, but she also plays the role of Sister Robert Anne. Picture: Jai Sepple

Taking on the role of the Reverend Mother is Kaitlin A Feeney, whose recent theatre credits include Martha in Peril At Sea (UK tour), Pippa and Louise in Meeting At 33 as well as productions at a variety of theatres including Southwark Playhouse, Park Theatre, The Courtyard, The Lost Theatre and Theatre N16.

Kaitlin said: "Taking the role of Sister Mary Regina seems like a natural step in my career, being an Irish Catholic myself.

"I am particularly delighted to be playing the Top Nun.

"It means I haven't had to climb the ranks from Sister Floor-Washer to Sister Communion-Wine-Buyer, and I've jumped straight in at Reverend Mother level. Brilliant.

Libby Richardson plays Sister Mary Amnesia in Brookside Theatre's comedy musical, Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple Libby Richardson plays Sister Mary Amnesia in Brookside Theatre's comedy musical, Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple

"I can't wait to bring this hilarious show to Romford and get on stage with my sisters."

Nunsense has been translated into more than 25 languages and has been performed around the globe. It was winner of the Outer Critics Circle awards for the best Off-Broadway musical, for best music and best book.

Harri Sepple is not only choreographing and directing the production, but she is also reprising the role of Sister Robert Anne following the theatre's 2012 production.

She said: "Nunsense is a laugh-out-loud show which never grows old.

Kaitlin A Feeney stars as Reverend Mother in Brookside Theatre's show Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple Kaitlin A Feeney stars as Reverend Mother in Brookside Theatre's show Nunsense. Picture: Jai Sepple

"Having previously produced the show in 2012, I'm delighted to bring this side-splitting musical back to our theatre in Romford.

"This show has a very special place in my heart and I feel truly blessed (no pun intended) to be working with four such fantastically talented ladies.

"We all support each other so much and we are having a whale of a time in rehearsals.

"I hope that our true sisterhood will shine on stage."

Hanna Marie is playing Sister Mary Leo, the wannabe ballerina.

She previously attended a dance college and has had to dust off her point shoes to get ready for the show.

"People who are familiar with the musical will appreciate how funny it is," said Hanna.

"For people who don't know it, it will be a nice change because it's so different.

"It's really exciting."

Unlike Hanna, who already had some dancing skills, Liberty Watts had to learn the new skill of ventriloquilism before taking on the role of Sister Mary Amnesia.

She said: "In one of the songs I've got a puppet, Sister Mary Annette.

"I've spent a lot of hours in front of the mirror, firstly trying to make sure I'm speaking without my mouth moving, and then also making sure that the puppet moves at the same time I speak.

"It's really good fun."

Speaking about her forgetful character, Liberty added: "After a crucifix fell on her head, she no longer has a clue what's going on.

"She spends most of the show running around trying to figure out what's happening.

"The show has a whole variety of things. It has classic nun jokes and a tiny bit of adult humour.

"It's for people of all ages."

Featuring tap dancing nuns, an audience quiz and plenty of misadventure and comic surprises, Nunsense hopes to take its audiences on a heavenly ride.

Nunsense runs from Wednesday, July 17 to Saturday, July 20 at Brookside theatre in Eastern Road.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.