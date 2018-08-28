Romford’s Brookside Theatre launches appeal for volunteers to help out at community venue

A beloved community theatre has launched an appeal to find new volunteers to give a helping hand in 2019.

If your New Year’s resolution is to volunteer somewhere, Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford, is on the look-out for people with a little spare time, who would be keen to get involved and make a difference.

Artistic director Jai Sepple said: “With the ever growing popularity of theatre, we need more and more help to keep things running as smoothly and professionally to meet our regular patrons expectations.

“Volunteering at the theatre is not only a great way to make new friends and make a difference to this great community asset but it’s a great way see some fantastic, first-class entertainment without paying.”

The award-winning arts venue is entirely run by volunteers, with all money raised through events going to the continued restoration and general upkeep of the historic war memorial buildings that now house the Brookside Theatre.

The theatre is looking for people to join their friendly team for future events, selling refreshments, ushering, leaflet distribution and so much more.

The building was originally constructed in 1953, serving as the Romford War Memorial Social Club, to commemorate servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Second World War.

But after years of neglect, in 2011, Jai committed to restoring the memorial as well as re-open the historic building to become the town centre’s first ever community theatre.

Jai was also delighted to have been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) in the New Year Honours list for his services to the arts and the community.

He says “no experience is necessary, just a willingness to help”.

Jai added: “If you, or anyone else you know, are interested in getting involved in this great community project, please get in touch as all help is greatly appreciated.”

To get in touch about becoming a volunteer, email volunteer@brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708755775

Visit brooksidetheatre.com