Brookside Theatre reveals exciting 2020 season including popular musical Chicago and fiery rock 'n' roll show

Theatre manager Jai Sepple and the new raked seating at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple Archant

Romford's theatre has announced a variety of exciting musicals and shows for its 2020 season.

Chicago, the longest running American musical in West End history, and a new rock 'n' roll show are some of the performances planned for 2020 at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road.

Theatre manager Jai Sepple said: "2019 was certainly an exciting year for the theatre with our new raked seating installed in September.

"I hope you will agree that this season is a fitting tribute to everyone who has worked tirelessly over the last eight years to promote community theatre in our borough and provide our residents with an affordable and exceptional programme of events.

"We remain a proudly independent theatre, here to inspire and nurture a lifelong love of performing arts and to secure the future of our theatre for the next eight years.

"As always, we hope we have catered for all tastes and interests and continue to offer the best that theatre can offer with another exciting season in store for the new decade."

Following on from the successes of the theatre's recent in-house shows, the off-Broadway smash hit comedy Clue will be showing in April followed by When Rock 'n' Roll Dreams Come True in August.

The theatre will be presenting Chicago in June.

Brookside's reputation for entertaining music acts continues with tributes to The Beatles, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and Frankie Valli as well as Women In Rock, a celebration of female rock icons and Soul Kinda Wonderful, an unforgettable tribute to the legends of soul and Motown.

Jai added: "We continue to strive to bring celebrity guests to our intimate venue and this season we are proud to welcome national treasure Duncan Norvelle, soul singing sensation Patti Boulaye and comedy legends Cannon & Ball.

"We are also proud to welcome legendary groups, The Bachelors and The Platters.

"Thank you, as always, for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you again soon at the Brookside Theatre - a theatre the community can be and are proud of."

Visit brooksidetheatre.co.uk to find out more.