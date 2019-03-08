Romford's airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to 'extremely challenging trading conditions'

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Airport shuttle service The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading after 32 years following "a period of extremely challenging trading conditions".

An email was sent out last week, Wednesday, October 2, on behalf of the company in Danes Road, Romford, to some of its customers, some the day before they were due to travel.

On behalf of The Gatwick Flyer, FRP Advisory released a statement confirming that directors took the decision to place the company into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation, resulting in all 33 members of staff being made redundant.

It said: "The decision followed a period of extremely challenging trading conditions which resulted in unsustainable cashflow difficulties.

"Efforts to find a buyer for the company were unsuccessful and the directors have now instructed specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory LLP to assist with the formal process of placing the company into liquidation.

"This is expected to be confirmed on October 16."

Keith Whiting, 75, from Sunrise Avenue, was due to be taken to Gatwick Airport to fly out to Benidorm with his wife when he was told the mini bus service had gone under.

He was also told it was "unlikely" that he would get his £110 for the return service and had to pay more money to make other arrangements.

Keith said: "It's annoying that we've had to pay more on top of what we've already spent for transport.

"We've used them [The Gatwick Flyer] for little holidays so it's sad to see them close down.

"We feel lucky though we found out before we went and weren't left waiting at the airport."

The statement from FRP Advisory continued: "The directors appreciate that this news will be distressing for any customers with outstanding bookings and have looked to contact all customers were possible.

"Any customers with outstanding bookings are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to contact their credit or debit provider in the first instance.

"Customers with further queries should email GatwickFlyer@frpadvisory.com with your full name, address, amount owed and you will be contacted by post as soon as possible."