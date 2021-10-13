Asian Curry Awards: Romford eatery makes longlist

Published: 10:22 AM October 13, 2021

The longlist for this year’s Asian Curry Awards has been announced ahead of the ceremony at Grosvenor House on November 21. - Credit: Asian Catering Federation

An Indian restaurant in Romford has made the longlist for this year's Asian Curry Awards.

Victoria Road eatery Delhi Live has been recognised in the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year category, and faces stiff competition from restaurants all over the country.

The longlist was revealed to mark the end of National Curry Week, which ran until October 10.

This record number of nominees will now be whittled down by an online public vote ahead of a ceremony at Grosvenor House on November 21.

The event is organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents 30,000 restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

Its chairman, Yawar Khan said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.

“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience and innovation in the face of such adversity.”

People can vote for their favourites by visiting asiancurryawards.com.