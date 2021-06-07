Romford residents and councillors join community planting day
Families, businesses and politicians have worked together to give two Romford roads a makeover.
Linley Crescent and Percy Road residents gathered on Sunday (May 30) to decorate their front gardens, the green at the junction of the two streets and King George's Playing Fields.
Organiser Roshini Hyde, who lives in the crescent, told this paper: "We noticed there was more litter lying around during lockdown and everything looked quite drab and run-down.
"We just wanted to add more colour to our road and the community really came together to help.
"We had a really successful day."
People donated plants, flowers and soil to the cause and business Cakeybakeydoodaa provided cakes for the volunteers.
Havering councillors Jason Frost and Dilip Patel joined the planting effort, along with the Mawneys community police team.
"As no-one can go on holiday, we're all stuck in our own areas - so let's make them brighter and more colourful," Roshini added.