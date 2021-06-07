Romford residents and councillors join community planting day

Published: 12:31 PM June 7, 2021

Families, businesses and politicians have worked together to give two Romford roads a makeover.

Cally and Oscar Sait with colourful plants. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Linley Crescent and Percy Road residents gathered on Sunday (May 30) to decorate their front gardens, the green at the junction of the two streets and King George's Playing Fields.

Jeff Fry (l) was in charge of decorating the entrance to King George's Playing Fields. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Organiser Roshini Hyde, who lives in the crescent, told this paper: "We noticed there was more litter lying around during lockdown and everything looked quite drab and run-down.

Linley Crescent resident Roshini Hyde organised the community planting day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

"We just wanted to add more colour to our road and the community really came together to help.

"We had a really successful day."

Mason Barker from Mason's Gardening Services standing on the refreshed green. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

You may also want to watch:

People donated plants, flowers and soil to the cause and business Cakeybakeydoodaa provided cakes for the volunteers.

Businesses and residents brought refreshments for the day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Havering councillors Jason Frost and Dilip Patel joined the planting effort, along with the Mawneys community police team.

Alyssa Hyde (l) and Leo and Max Pearce all helped on the day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

"As no-one can go on holiday, we're all stuck in our own areas - so let's make them brighter and more colourful," Roshini added.