Romford residents and councillors join community planting day

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:31 PM June 7, 2021   
Roshini Hyde and cllr

Cllr Dilip Patel, resident Roshini Hyde and community members. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Families, businesses and politicians have worked together to give two Romford roads a makeover.

Cally and Oscar Sait from Parkland school

Cally and Oscar Sait with colourful plants. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Linley Crescent and Percy Road residents gathered on Sunday (May 30) to decorate their front gardens, the green at the junction of the two streets and King George's Playing Fields.

Jeff Fry

Jeff Fry (l) was in charge of decorating the entrance to King George's Playing Fields. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Organiser Roshini Hyde, who lives in the crescent, told this paper: "We noticed there was more litter lying around during lockdown and everything looked quite drab and run-down.

Roshini Hyde

Linley Crescent resident Roshini Hyde organised the community planting day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

"We just wanted to add more colour to our road and the community really came together to help.

"We had a really successful day."

Mason Barker

Mason Barker from Mason's Gardening Services standing on the refreshed green. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

People donated plants, flowers and soil to the cause and business Cakeybakeydoodaa provided cakes for the volunteers.

cakes

Businesses and residents brought refreshments for the day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Havering councillors Jason Frost and Dilip Patel joined the planting effort, along with the Mawneys community police team.

Alyssa Hyde, Leo and Max Pearce

Alyssa Hyde (l) and Leo and Max Pearce all helped on the day. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

"As no-one can go on holiday, we're all stuck in our own areas - so let's make them brighter and more colourful," Roshini added.

The Church of the Good Shepherd

The Church of the Good Shepherd made a special cake for the occasion. - Credit: Roshini Hyde

Gardening
Romford News

