Romford residents invited to grand opening of new Crumbz Cafe in Romford
PUBLISHED: 14:06 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 09 August 2019
Archant
Havering residents are invited to join Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the borough's mayor at the grand opening of a new cafe tomorrow morning.
Crumbz Cafe is opening on Saturday, August 10, at 221 North Street, Romford.
There will be a barbecue and entertainment.
Owner Sharryn Brotherton, from Collier Row, runs Langtons Catering and Crumbz Catering.
You may also want to watch:
She told the Recorder there would be something for everyone at the event.
She said: "I've been in catering for 20 years.
"All of the food is traditional and homemade, all of our cakes are homemade.
"It's a community café. People can come in have a drink and a chat."
Residents can head down and join in the festivities from 11.30am.