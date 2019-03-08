Romford residents invited to grand opening of new Crumbz Cafe in Romford

Crumbz Cafe owner Sharryn Brotherton. Picture: Sharryn Brotherton Archant

Havering residents are invited to join Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the borough's mayor at the grand opening of a new cafe tomorrow morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crumbz Cafe is opening on Saturday, August 10, at 221 North Street, Romford.

There will be a barbecue and entertainment.

Owner Sharryn Brotherton, from Collier Row, runs Langtons Catering and Crumbz Catering.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Recorder there would be something for everyone at the event.

She said: "I've been in catering for 20 years.

"All of the food is traditional and homemade, all of our cakes are homemade.

"It's a community café. People can come in have a drink and a chat."

Residents can head down and join in the festivities from 11.30am.