New Year's Honours: Romford's Rhammel Afflick awarded BEM for 15 years of campaigning work

Published: 12:00 PM December 31, 2020

Romford resident Rhammel Afflick has been awarded a BEM in the Queen’s 2021 New Year’s Honours for his significant contributions to London communities. - Credit: Rhammel Afflick

Romford campaigner Rhammel Afflick has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work with London communities over a 15-year long campaigning career.

The 26-year-old has built a reputation for his activism over the past decade and a half, with the fight against racism and LGBT+ rights particular passions of his.

This accolade is a recognition of Rhammel's work in both past and current positions.

Currently the director of communications for Pride in London, he uses his platform as one of the youngest but most senior black, bisexual volunteers within the organisation to advance LGBT+ voices within that demographic.

Rhammel is also a trustee for detective recruitment programme Police Now, a government-backed organisation which strives to change the landscape of British policing.

He is also an ambassador for the #iwill campaign which aims to encourage people under 20 to become social activists.

This role came about after he was among the first recognised by the campaign in 2014 (at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, David Cameron, Sir Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband).

Past work has also contributed to Rhammel's BEM award.

Prior to working with Pride for London, Rhammel's was a leading voice in One Big Community, a coalition which aimed to harness the voice of the young Londoner in the fight against knife and gang crime.

Such was the impact of the youth-led movement that the UK parliament's Youth Violence Commission was born.

Among other positions, Rhammel was previously an adviser for Young Kingston, Kingston Council, The Met and the Children’s Commissioner for England and Cabinet Office.

Of being given a BEM, he said: "It’s fantastic to be recognised in this way following 15 years of campaigning and volunteering for the charities I’m passionate about.

“Dedicating so much of my time to causes that are important to me has become second nature and I plan to continue advocating for LGBT+ rights, anti-racism and many other issues for the rest of my life.

"It is important to speak out about the changes you wish to see, but it is even more powerful if you’re able to contribute too.”







