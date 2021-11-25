Send us your best snaps for our weekly readers' photo feature

Want to see your photos in print? This is your chance.

Every week, the Romford Recorder will be showcasing one of our reader’s photographs in the newspaper.

If you don’t know your selfies from your shutter speeds, don’t worry. Amateurs are encouraged. Even if it’s your first time picking up a camera, we want to hear from you.

We want these photographs to show us a slice of Havering life – it could be a picture celebrating your favourite local business, an interesting piece of wildlife or just a simple snap of you and your friends enjoying a pint at your local.

This week we are featuring Barry Tranfield's marvellous peregrine falcon.

We will be publishing at least one picture per week, so there will be plenty of opportunity to get in the paper.

For a chance to be published, email editor frances.berry@archant.co.uk with your submission.

We can’t wait to see what you send us.