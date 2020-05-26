Join In

Romford Recorder to host Harold Hill online readers’ surgery

Have you got a front page story or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

We’re inviting Harold Hill residents and community figures to join a Zoom meeting with reporters to discuss any concerns, issues or challenges they think the community faces at the moment.

Whether it’s a cause you’d like to promote or simply want to chat, the Recorder wants to hear from you!

The meeting will be at 3pm on Thursday May 28.

Please email news.desk@romfordrecorder.co.uk to participate ahead of Thursday to receive a Zoom code.