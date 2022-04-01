Our pledge to support Ukraine as war continues to claim lives

People take part during a solidarity march in London for Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. - Credit: PA

As the war in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

In the Romford Recorder, not only have we spoken to our MPs to get their reaction to the conflict, we also covered the story of two young sisters who were reunited with their father and 10-year-old cousin after fleeing the war-torn country.

We also spoke to our readers in Rush Green, who lent their support to the refugee scheme called Homes for Ukraine.

Alongside this, we helped people make their contribution to the fundraising initiatives which have sprung up all over east London by signposting them to the right places.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues.

So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian ribbon, which you will find across our masthead in print today, and online and on our social media channels soon.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal