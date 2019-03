Recorder goes purple for Jodie

The shocking stabbing of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill has touched the whole borough, and the country as a whole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of the campaign to turn the whole of Havering purple in memory of Jodie, the Recorder has decided to go purple in solidarity and in support of all our readers who have been affected by the tragic events in the past week.