Let us know what matters to you at drop-in event with the Romford Recorder

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 10:37 AM April 26, 2021   
People strolling up and down the stalls at Romford Market which has begun a trial run of being opene

The Romford Recorder team wants to meet you. - Credit: Archant

As your local paper, it is our role to serve the community, reporting on what matters to you. 

When I became the editor of the Romford Recorder just over a month ago, I meant it when I said I intend to champion your causes, celebrate local people, fight to right injustices in the area and inform you of the things that matter. 

Our team works incredibly hard to do that already, but in order to go even further, it is vital we hear from and meet the people in our borough. 

In a perfect world, we would do this face-to-face – we would go out and meet you in the heart of Romford.  

However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we are instead holding a drop-in Zoom session on Thursday, May 6 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.  

You may also want to watch:

Come and meet me and my reporters screen-to-screen.  

You could tell us of any stories you would like covered, follow-ups we might have missed, or just have a chat and put a face to a byline. 

Book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-romford-recorder-team-tickets-152267400895 to receive a Zoom link for the meeting on the day.  

Romford News

