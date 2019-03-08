Head to town and try the Romford Quiz

Wondering what to do with the children for half-term? Well, one enterprising woman has the answer.

Sophia Mousoulides has created a treasure hunt-style quiz to encourage more people into Romford and to learn a bit more about the town.

Most of the answers cannot be found on the internet so you have to come into town.

We will publish the answers next week.

So, round up the children, head into Romford town centre and see how well you do with Sophia's quiz.

Q1. In Metrobank there is a picture of the town centre from c1910. Within this picture there is a shop called Lasham. Which shop is this on today's High Street?

Q2. Romford town centre has gone through many a transformation. The Romford Song alludes to some of the structures that once existed but are no longer. The Romford Song can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYyxdmHogLU

One such structure is "the fountain". Find the location where the fountain stood.

Q3. There is a stained glass window in the Church of St Edward the Confessor which depicts the image of the King giving one of his most precious rings to a poor man who asked for his help, with the poor man being where we stand.

This window marks a special anniversary for the church - which anniversary is it?

Q4. Stewards was the manor house of the Quarles family and was the birthplace of Francis Quarles (1592 - 1644), the English poet, whose book Emblemes contains the earliest usage of the phrase "burning the midnight oil". All that remains of the old manor house location is Steward's Walk.

Locate Steward's Walk and take a picture and name a shop that exists there.

Q5. Locate this piece of graffiti art.

Q6. In 1603 Sir George Hervey bought Marks Hall from Sir Francis Bacon. At the age of 70 Sir George became Lieutenant of the Tower and was the first to successfully breed lions in the Tower of London.

Where is Sir George Hervey buried?

Q7. What is Anne Carew's relation status to Sir George Hervey?

Q8. Who is the patron of Veterans of War that has held world championships in two weight classes?

Q9. Locate the pub named after a line from one of Quarles' poems, namely On the World.

Q10. Locate this clock and name the building it belongs to.

Q11. Church House used to be an inn. What was the name of the inn?

Q12. Locate this piece of graffiti art.

Q13. Locate this piece of graffiti art.

Q14. Find these two items.

Q15. Where is this piece of graffiti art?

Q16. Who was Sir Anthony Cooke and where is his memorial?

Q17. Identify who ate all the pies at Robin's pie and mash shop.

Q18. Colonel Blood tried to steal the crown jewels in 1671 while disguised as a parson. A year earlier, he took up residence in Romford under a fake name and occupation. Which name did he go by during this period?

Q19. Which famous Elizabethan statesman, philosopher, essayist and author became the landlord of The Golden Lion?

Q20. Which is the longest running stand in Romford Market?