Romford Quakers to commemorate Hiroshima Day

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:13 AM August 4, 2021   
ginkgo biloba

Romford Quakers will be marking Hiroshima Day by planting ginkgo biloba seeds - Credit: supplied by Romford Quakers

A Romford Quakers group will mark the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing by planting seeds from a tree that survived the explosion.

This Friday (August 6) is Hiroshima Day, which commemorates the day that America dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city in 1945.

Romford Quakers will be planting seeds taken from a ginkgo biloba tree in Shukkeien Garden, that was near the atomic bomb blast epicentre.

Co-clerk of the local meeting, Tim Landsman, explained: "The seeds are a reminder that life can survive.

"The seeds symbolise the journey of life.

"Quakers have always been pushing for global peace, and an end to all wars.

"We can respect those who have died and the courage people showed, but we believe war is never the answer."

At the event on Balgores Crescent, the seeds will be planted in small pots and then transferred into the ground when they grow into saplings.

"Or else they might not survive the foxes, squirrels and our resident hedgehog," Tim joked.

The memorial is open to the public, and will include live music playing peace songs and activities for adults and children.


