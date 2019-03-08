Romford pupils win Mother’s Day portrait challenge

L-R: Jolanta, Meja Zavtrikove. Zivile and Mya Miseviciuite. Photo: Mercury Shopping Centre Archant

Pupils from Romford were awarded for their ‘quality artworks’ and portraits of their mothers at a Romford shopping centre.

Runners up to Mercury Shopping Centre's Mother's Day portrait competition. Photo: Mercury Shopping Centre Runners up to Mercury Shopping Centre's Mother's Day portrait competition. Photo: Mercury Shopping Centre

The Mercury Shopping centre challenged students across the borough to draw their best portraits for Mother’s Day.

Scarlotte Gibson, 7, from Crownfield Junior School in White Hart Lane, Romford won the 5-7 category and Mya Miseviciuite and Meja Zavtrikove - both from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Lowshoe Lane, Romford - won in the the 8-11 age category,

Artist Nigel Hubbard with runners up to Mercury Shopping Centre's Mother's Day portrait competition. Photo: Mercury Shopping Centre Artist Nigel Hubbard with runners up to Mercury Shopping Centre's Mother's Day portrait competition. Photo: Mercury Shopping Centre

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager, said: “We were delighted with the response we received.

“We had over 730 fantastic entries from seven schools – St Patrick’s, St Mary’s, Rise Park, Newtons, Mawney Foundation, Highlands and Crownfield, as well as entries sent in online - and we have all been overwhelmed by the quality of the artworks.”

The portraits were judged by Lisa Brennan, Majida Burch and from Brennan and Burch, Anika Manuel, a portrait and figurative painter from Cornwall, and the Mercury’s resident artist, Nigel Hubbard.

St Patrick’s Catholic School also won a cheque for £50 as the judges decided that the best overall portraits were submitted by the Romford school.