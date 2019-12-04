Romford pupils raise more than £2,300 for children's charity with penalty shoot-out

Janine Anolue, NSPCC schools organiser and Robert Inayat, healthy schools leader at St Edward's Primary in Romford. Picture: St Edward's Primary School Archant

Romford pupils were inspired to take action and raise funds after learning about a children's charity Speak Out Stay Safe campaign.

Students at St Edward's Primary School in Havering Drive learned how to speak out about their problems in an assembly organised with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) charity.

Headteacher Chris Speller said: "The assemblies were a fantastic opportunity to reinforce the work we do at school to ensure we keep our children safe from harm.

"Our pupils found them fun and engaging, and really loved learning about Buddy, their mascot."

Following the assembly, the school held a penalty shoot-out competition which raised a total of £2,372 for the NSPCC.

Janine Anolue, NSPCC schools organiser, added: "It's wonderful that St Edward's C of E Primary School took part in a fun sponsored event and joined together as a school community to raise thousands of pounds for the NSPCC.

"Their contribution will go towards helping the NSPCC to keep children safe.

"We are truly thankful for their support."