Pupils clear away litter in Romford for Great British Spring Clean 2019
PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2019
Pupils from a Romford primary school braved the April Showers to clean up the streets of Havering as part of a national campaign.
Year 1 and 2 pupils from Concordia Academy in Union Road, took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 along with teachers and parent volunteers on Tuesday, April 9.
From March 22 to April 23 the Great British Spring Clean 2019 campaign is calling on volunteers to collet and safely dispose of litter from the streets.
Sophie Clarke, business manager at the school, said: “The children were super keen to get out into the community and tackle the litter issue Havering faces on a daily basis.
“Although the weather may have cut the event short, it certainly did not affect the positive attitudes and enthusiasm of our students.”
The pupils were visited by councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, who spoke with them about the litter issues in the borough.