Pupils clear away litter in Romford for Great British Spring Clean 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2019

Pupils at Romford's Concordia Academy took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 on April 19. Picture: Sophie Clarke

Pupils at Romford's Concordia Academy took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 on April 19. Picture: Sophie Clarke

Archant

Pupils from a Romford primary school braved the April Showers to clean up the streets of Havering as part of a national campaign.

Pupils at Romford's Concordia Academy took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 by doing a litter pick in Jubilee Park in Romford on April 19. Picture: Sophie ClarkePupils at Romford's Concordia Academy took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 by doing a litter pick in Jubilee Park in Romford on April 19. Picture: Sophie Clarke

Year 1 and 2 pupils from Concordia Academy in Union Road, took part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019 along with teachers and parent volunteers on Tuesday, April 9.

From March 22 to April 23 the Great British Spring Clean 2019 campaign is calling on volunteers to collet and safely dispose of litter from the streets.

Sophie Clarke, business manager at the school, said: “The children were super keen to get out into the community and tackle the litter issue Havering faces on a daily basis.

“Although the weather may have cut the event short, it certainly did not affect the positive attitudes and enthusiasm of our students.”

Councillor Osman Dervish joined pupils at Romford's Concordia Academy for their litter pick in Romford's Jubilee Park on April 19. Picture: Sophie ClarkeCouncillor Osman Dervish joined pupils at Romford's Concordia Academy for their litter pick in Romford's Jubilee Park on April 19. Picture: Sophie Clarke

The pupils were visited by councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, who spoke with them about the litter issues in the borough.

