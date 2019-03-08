Search

Advanced search

Romford pupil wins prize and swims with Olympic champion Becky Adlington

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 02 October 2019

Jack Hathaway from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford with his winning hat design and Olympic champion Becky Adlington. Picture: Everyone Active

Jack Hathaway from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford with his winning hat design and Olympic champion Becky Adlington. Picture: Everyone Active

Archant

A 10-year-old Romford pupil won an exciting opportunity to take part in a swimming lesson delivered by a four-time Olympic medallist.

Pupils at Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford taking part in the Big School Swim campaign. Picture: Everyone ActivePupils at Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford taking part in the Big School Swim campaign. Picture: Everyone Active

Jack Hathaway, who attends Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, produced a prize winning design of his own swim hat and won a  swim with Olympic champion Becky Adlington in Harold Hill.

You may also want to watch:

Discussing her final decision, Becky said: "We received so many exceptional entries to the competition, but Jack's really stood out.

"It was so much fun to join him and the other children from Parklands Junior School for a swimming lesson in the fantastic pool at Central Park Leisure Centre."

Jack Hathaway from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford with his winning hat design and Olympic champion Becky Adlington. Picture: Everyone ActiveJack Hathaway from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford with his winning hat design and Olympic champion Becky Adlington. Picture: Everyone Active

Jacqui Tillman, group swim manager at Everyone Active, added: "We are delighted to be teamed up with Becky Adlington SwimStars to deliver school swimming lessons.

"Being able to learn from such a decorated Olympian was a great opportunity for all the children, and it was fantastic to see them having such a great time in the pool."

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers striker Grant pleased to get off mark after lack of game time

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Folkestone Invicta 0

Lewwis Spence (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham and Collier Row men jailed over violence at Tommy Robinson protest

Mark Ransome and John Cummings have both been jailed for violent disorder. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists