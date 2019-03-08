Romford pupil wins prize and swims with Olympic champion Becky Adlington
PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 02 October 2019
A 10-year-old Romford pupil won an exciting opportunity to take part in a swimming lesson delivered by a four-time Olympic medallist.
Jack Hathaway, who attends Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, produced a prize winning design of his own swim hat and won a swim with Olympic champion Becky Adlington in Harold Hill.
Discussing her final decision, Becky said: "We received so many exceptional entries to the competition, but Jack's really stood out.
"It was so much fun to join him and the other children from Parklands Junior School for a swimming lesson in the fantastic pool at Central Park Leisure Centre."
Jacqui Tillman, group swim manager at Everyone Active, added: "We are delighted to be teamed up with Becky Adlington SwimStars to deliver school swimming lessons.
"Being able to learn from such a decorated Olympian was a great opportunity for all the children, and it was fantastic to see them having such a great time in the pool."