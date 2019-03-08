Romford pupil wins prize and swims with Olympic champion Becky Adlington

Jack Hathaway from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford with his winning hat design and Olympic champion Becky Adlington. Picture: Everyone Active Archant

A 10-year-old Romford pupil won an exciting opportunity to take part in a swimming lesson delivered by a four-time Olympic medallist.

Pupils at Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford taking part in the Big School Swim campaign. Picture: Everyone Active Pupils at Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, Romford taking part in the Big School Swim campaign. Picture: Everyone Active

Jack Hathaway, who attends Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, produced a prize winning design of his own swim hat and won a swim with Olympic champion Becky Adlington in Harold Hill.

Discussing her final decision, Becky said: "We received so many exceptional entries to the competition, but Jack's really stood out.

"It was so much fun to join him and the other children from Parklands Junior School for a swimming lesson in the fantastic pool at Central Park Leisure Centre."

Jacqui Tillman, group swim manager at Everyone Active, added: "We are delighted to be teamed up with Becky Adlington SwimStars to deliver school swimming lessons.

"Being able to learn from such a decorated Olympian was a great opportunity for all the children, and it was fantastic to see them having such a great time in the pool."