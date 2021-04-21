News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford pupil runs 100km for National Children’s Bureau

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:19 PM April 21, 2021   
Scarlett--Rose Farmer and Dennis Farmer

Scarlett--Rose Farmer ran 100km in March for the National Children's Bureau with father Dennis Farmer - Credit: Scarlett--Rose Farmer

A 13-year-old girl ran 100km in March to raise money for a children’s charity which helps youngsters grow up "safely and happily".

Scarlett-Rose Farmer ran the equivalent of more than two marathons to support the National Children’s Bureau, raising £1,795, 

She told the Recorder: “I’ve always wanted to do a charity event at some point in my life. 

“I chose to support the National Children’s Bureau because I appreciate the friends and family in my life and am grateful to have them by my side. 

“I just wanted to help children who didn’t have that themselves.” 

The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls pupil said she was running twice a week before she started the fundraiser, but during March she doubled that. 

Scarlett hoped to raise £500 in March, but ended up raising over three times that amount for the children’s charity. 

Scarlett--Rose Farmer with medal

The Romford pupil completed her goal in Hornchurch Stadium - Credit: Scarlett--Rose Farmer

“It feels really nice knowing I’ve done something for children in need, and my friends sent me lots of messages saying well done when I finished,” she added. 

Her father and running partner Dennis Farmer said: “I’m just really proud.

“She came to us and said she wanted to do something for charity. 

“Running is really difficult, and this was a great learning curve for her. 

“She set her mind to it and then actually achieved it.” 

Scarlett ran an average of 25km per week, balancing the challenge with her schoolwork. 

“Nearly every run started with some grouching, but she pulled through," Dennis added. 

The pair, who live in Romford with mum Lisa and cocker spaniel Bertie, did their “difficult long runs” on Sundays, trying out different routes in the area. 

“We always tried to go past West Ham stadium [London Stadium] because Scarlett loves them and it spurred her on,” Dennis said. 

The proud dad explained Scarlett’s final stretch took place on Hornchurch Stadium’s running track, to make it feel “more special”. 

The National Children’s Bureau work to improve the lives of children across England, through research, influencing policy and networks such as the Schools’ Wellbeing Partnership. 

It recently conducted research into how the coronavirus pandemic affected the lives of children and young people. 

