Romford schoolgirl named as runner-up in competition celebrating 100 years of women in Met Police

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 June 2019

Adiba, 14, a pupil at Bower Park Academy in Romford was runner-up in the key stage three category. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Romford schoolgirl who achieved a top prize in an arts competition to celebrate 100 years of women in the Met Police have been given a certificate in honour of her achievement by Commissioner Cressida Dick at New Scotland Yard.

The trip to the Met's headquarters and chance to meet the commissioner was part of a whole day of activities on Wednesday (June 19) planned for those who impressed the judges - including a boat trip along the River Thames with the Met's marine policing unit, the chance to meet police horses and dogs, and see a display by specialist Met divers.

After lunch with Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi, who has been one of the champions of the 100 years campaign, the winners, seven girls and three boys aged between six and 14, were ushered into Scotland Yard's press conference room for the certificate ceremony.

The art competition aimed to encourage children and young people to consider and debate the contribution of females to policing since 1919 in a range of settings - including assemblies, career days and bespoke lessons.

Adiba Hossain, 14, from Bower Park Academy in Romford, was runner-up in the key stage three category - out of 270 entries from children all over the capital from around 34 different schools.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan led the competition together with the 100 years campaign's schools strand lead, Detective Superintendent Vicky Washington.

Dept Supt Corrigan said: "Running this competition to mark 100 years of women in the Met has been an incredible and rewarding experience - we were so impressed by the quality and range of entries, which made judging them very tricky. My colleagues and I were delighted to be able to reward the best of these with a memorable day out.

"It's vital for us as police officers to build relationships with the young, to break down barriers which, this competition aimed to do. It helped make us more approachable as officers, and also provided a valuable opportunity for children and young people themselves to have a voice."

Det Supt Vicky Washington added: "The themes that came out of the entries, conveying that the children who completed them clearly associate the Met with security, pride and reassurance, underline what a positive difference working closely with schools can make officers, and also provided a valuable opportunity for children and young people themselves to have a voice."

