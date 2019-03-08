Romford's St Edward's Primary school rated Excellent by church school inspectors

Pupils with headteacher Chris Speller celebrating the Excellent rating of the SIAMS inspection. Picture: St Edward's Primary School

A Romford primary school was recognised for its ambitious leadership and Christian vision with a top rating by inspectors.

Staff and students at St Edward's Primary School in Havering Drive were delighted at having received the top grade of Excellent in the recent Church Schools' Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

St Edward's is only the second school in the Chelmsford Diocese of more than 145 schools, to be awarded this grade since the introduction of the new assessment framework last year.

The framework describes Excellent schools as being centres of "innovative, creative, exemplary practice".

Headteacher Chris Speller told the Recorder: "We are really proud of our school and the excellent start to their formal education that children get here.

"We are very pleased that this report acknowledges the many strengths of the school and how we value our children for who they are, nurturing them to achieve fullness of life in mind, body, heart and spirit."

The school was evaluated on several categories including vision and leadership, character development, wisdom, knowledge and skills and the effectiveness of religious education.

Graham Lancaster carried out the inspection. He said: "High expectations have been established for all pupils across the rich curriculum including in religious education; consistently high quality teaching ensures all, including the most vulnerable, make at least good, and often accelerated progress from their various starting points.

"This leads to attainment that is above national averages.

"The school's Christian vision and associated values make a demonstrable impact on the strategic and operational life of the school."

An areas in which it was suggested the school could improve, was the system govenors and stakeholders use to track progress against planned initiatives.

Mr Lancaster also noted that while the relationship between the headteacher and his deputy Joy Sajuwa is relatively new, it showed how ambitious the leadership was at St Edward's.

"The commitment adults demonstrate for each pupil and for their colleague is mirrored in the strength of respect and friendship between pupils," said the inspector.

"They are proud of the 30 or more different nationalities represented in school and have a deep appreciation of the rich diversity this represents."