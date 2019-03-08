Search

Advanced search

Romford's St Edward's Primary school rated Excellent by church school inspectors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 November 2019

Pupils with headteacher Chris Speller celebrating the Excellent rating of the SIAMS inspection. Picture: St Edward's Primary School

Pupils with headteacher Chris Speller celebrating the Excellent rating of the SIAMS inspection. Picture: St Edward's Primary School

A Romford primary school was recognised for its ambitious leadership and Christian vision with a top rating by inspectors.

Staff and students at St Edward's Primary School in Havering Drive were delighted at having received the top grade of Excellent in the recent Church Schools' Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

St Edward's is only the second school in the Chelmsford Diocese of more than 145 schools, to be awarded this grade since the introduction of the new assessment framework last year.

The framework describes Excellent schools as being centres of "innovative, creative, exemplary practice".

Headteacher Chris Speller told the Recorder: "We are really proud of our school and the excellent start to their formal education that children get here.

"We are very pleased that this report acknowledges the many strengths of the school and how we value our children for who they are, nurturing them to achieve fullness of life in mind, body, heart and spirit."

You may also want to watch:

The school was evaluated on several categories including vision and leadership, character development, wisdom, knowledge and skills and the effectiveness of religious education.

Graham Lancaster carried out the inspection. He said: "High expectations have been established for all pupils across the rich curriculum including in religious education; consistently high quality teaching  ensures all, including the most vulnerable, make at least good, and often accelerated  progress from their various starting points.

"This leads to attainment that is above national averages.

"The school's Christian vision and associated values make a demonstrable impact on the strategic and operational life of the school."

An areas in which it was suggested the school could improve, was the system govenors and stakeholders use to track progress against planned initiatives.

Mr Lancaster also noted that while the relationship between the headteacher and his deputy Joy Sajuwa is relatively new, it showed how ambitious the leadership was at St Edward's.

"The commitment adults demonstrate for each pupil and for their colleague is mirrored in the strength of respect and friendship between pupils," said the inspector.

"They are proud of the 30 or more different nationalities represented in school and have a deep appreciation of the rich diversity this represents."

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Sapphire Ice and Leisure’s pool closes after reports person was taken to hospital

Romford's Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre's pool has temporarily closed after reports a person became unwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Sapphire Ice and Leisure’s pool closes after reports person was taken to hospital

Romford's Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre's pool has temporarily closed after reports a person became unwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

East London Football Podcast: Hammers bad form, O’s new style, and Daggers rocky week

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

World Cup: Wilkinson offers England drop-goal advice

England's Owen Farrell and Jonny Wilkinson during a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

World Cup: England’s previous finals

England celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final (pic PA)

Hornchurch boss Stimson is eager to pay Scholars back

Mark Stimson looks on from the touchline at Potters Bar (pic Danny Loo)

Rugby: Wigham ‘gutted’ to see Romford defeated by Diss

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists