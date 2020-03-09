Romford Pride 2020: Organiser confirms date for 'bigger and better' festival

Hundreds of people flocked to the town centre for Romford Pride in 2019. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Romford Pride is set to return the borough in an even 'bigger and better' event this summer.

Last year's Romford Pride event in South Street, Romford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Last year's Romford Pride event in South Street, Romford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Since Havering held its first Romford Pride in 2018, the event has proved to be hugely popular amongst residents.

Stephen Freeman, the organiser of Romford Pride, confirmed this year's event will take place on Saturday, July 25, in South Street.

He told the Recorder: 'This year it's going to be even bigger and better.

'We've got more people involved in terms of the parade, more stall-holders and more acts on the main stage.

Last year's Romford Pride event on Saturday, July 27 2019. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Last year's Romford Pride event on Saturday, July 27 2019. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

'It's going to be the festival people have come to know and enjoy but even better than before.'

Last year hundreds of people flocked to the town centre to celebrate the borough's LGBT+ community.

Organisations including Havering Samaritans, the Queen's Theatre, Bower Park Academy, the Havering LGBT+ forum and Metro Bank all took part in the colourful festivities.

Romford Pride 2020 will begin at noon. From 1pm to 6pm festival goers will be able to enjoy entertainment on the main stage.

There will also be fairground rides and some events going on in Romford Market until 6pm when there will be a 'Pride street parade party' in the town centre.

'Havering Council is supporting us again as they have done in past years,' said Stephen.

'In the three years of Romford Pride so many local residents have realised the importance of the event and for some people it's quite life-changing to have that in Romford.'

In the run-up to the July festival, Stephen is encouraging people to take part in a sponsored 5km walk in Raphael's Park on Saturday, May 2 to raise funds for Romford Pride.

He added: 'People who want to support Pride can take part in the sponsored walk.

'It will end about 4pm and there will be a celebratory lunch afterwards.

'We're also doing quite a few events with Lollypop Nights at the Yates pub [in South Street] every Tuesday night and the last Friday of the month.'

For more information about the events contact Romford Pride on Facebook or email haveringlgbtplusforum@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.