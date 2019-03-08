'A celebration of love': Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019
PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2019
Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com
A riot of colour lit up Romford town centre on Saturday as the borough marked its second annual Pride parade to celebrate Havering's LGBT community.
Organisations that took part in the Romford Pride 2019 parade on July 27 included Havering Samaritans, The Queen's Theatre, Bower Park Academy, the Havering LGBT+ forum and Metro Bank.
The official route took participants down South Street from Romford Station before finishing in the Market Place.
That meant everyone involved marched past the Main Stage which was located opposite the Moon and Stars, which was being hosted by popular drag queen Amanda Bangs.
Festivities began at 12 noon but went on into the evening throughout the town centre.
In a statement on Romford Pride's official Facebook page, the event organisers paid tribute to everyone who had been involved in making it such an excellent day.
They wrote: "Romford Pride 2019 was a celebration of love.
"Thank you to the organisers, Havering Council, Havering Police, local businesses, charities, sponsors and organisations.
"Thank you to the stewards, security, performers, speakers, artists, backstage crew, local pubs and clubs, and to all those who braved the rain to join our huge Pride celebration.
"Our community is stronger when it stands together.
"We do not live alone.
You may also want to watch:
"We are all responsible for each other.
"If you see a hate crime: report it. Reach out to those you care about.
"Romford Pride is one day, but let's continue to feel proud each and every day.
"Romford Pride will continue to work with local provisions to create a more accepting town for us all.
"See you in 2020..."
Councillor Michael Deon Burton, Mayor of Havering, gave a speech on the main stage at the start of the event, and was blown away by the response.
He told the Recorder on Monday: "The atmosphere was incredible - the public came out in great numbers.
"There were hundreds of people there which just goes to show the high-esteem and the warmth the people of Romford and the people of Havering have towards our LGBT community.
"This is only the event's second year, but the professionalism and the effort that had been put in to make sure the day went smoothly does everyone involved a huge credit."