Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

'A celebration of love': Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

A riot of colour lit up Romford town centre on Saturday as the borough marked its second annual Pride parade to celebrate Havering's LGBT community.

Amanda Bang, Mayor of Havering and Saffron Slater at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Amanda Bang, Mayor of Havering and Saffron Slater at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Organisations that took part in the Romford Pride 2019 parade on July 27 included Havering Samaritans, The Queen's Theatre, Bower Park Academy, the Havering LGBT+ forum and Metro Bank.

Imogen Taylor, three and Reuben Taylor six at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Imogen Taylor, three and Reuben Taylor six at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

The official route took participants down South Street from Romford Station before finishing in the Market Place.

Freya Dongworth, three at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Freya Dongworth, three at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

That meant everyone involved marched past the Main Stage which was located opposite the Moon and Stars, which was being hosted by popular drag queen Amanda Bangs.

Kris Clark, Jenny Smith, Jemma Cooke, Andrea Redgrave and Paul Clark from Havering LGBT forum at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Kris Clark, Jenny Smith, Jemma Cooke, Andrea Redgrave and Paul Clark from Havering LGBT forum at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Festivities began at 12 noon but went on into the evening throughout the town centre.

Abigael Martin, Matthew Sloan, Jessica McAneny, Marina Sapiano and Ellie Mason, all 14 at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Abigael Martin, Matthew Sloan, Jessica McAneny, Marina Sapiano and Ellie Mason, all 14 at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

In a statement on Romford Pride's official Facebook page, the event organisers paid tribute to everyone who had been involved in making it such an excellent day.

Bower Park Academy at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Bower Park Academy at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

They wrote: "Romford Pride 2019 was a celebration of love.

Alice Corby, two, Liz Cocks and Lesley Atkins-Smith representing ASLEF at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Alice Corby, two, Liz Cocks and Lesley Atkins-Smith representing ASLEF at the Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Thank you to the organisers, Havering Council, Havering Police, local businesses, charities, sponsors and organisations.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Thank you to the stewards, security, performers, speakers, artists, backstage crew, local pubs and clubs, and to all those who braved the rain to join our huge Pride celebration.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Our community is stronger when it stands together.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"We do not live alone.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

You may also want to watch:

"We are all responsible for each other.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"If you see a hate crime: report it. Reach out to those you care about.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Romford Pride is one day, but let's continue to feel proud each and every day.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Romford Pride will continue to work with local provisions to create a more accepting town for us all.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"See you in 2020..."

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Councillor Michael Deon Burton, Mayor of Havering, gave a speech on the main stage at the start of the event, and was blown away by the response.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

He told the Recorder on Monday: "The atmosphere was incredible - the public came out in great numbers.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"There were hundreds of people there which just goes to show the high-esteem and the warmth the people of Romford and the people of Havering have towards our LGBT community.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"This is only the event's second year, but the professionalism and the effort that had been put in to make sure the day went smoothly does everyone involved a huge credit."

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood Running Club members break parkrun records

Harold Wood Running Club members at Southend parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Hornchurch boss Stimson happy to walk away from Daggers clash with no injuries

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Joan Luque of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Ice Hockey: Raiders to host Cardiff on open day

Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists