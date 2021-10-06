News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery

Michael Cox

Published: 12:05 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 12:36 PM October 6, 2021
Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford

Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford this morning (October 6) - Credit: Ajay Pal Singh

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank in Romford.

Police attended Barclays in South Street after being called just after 11am this morning (October 6).

The man is being held in custody on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Met said there were no injuries reported.

Harold Hill man Peter Jones said he was in the bank when the alleged incident took place.

He told the Recorder: “Staff just told us to get out and we were out within seconds. 

“We were just told to get out of the bank, out the front, then police turned up and that was it.”

Romford News

