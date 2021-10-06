Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery
Published: 12:05 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM October 6, 2021
- Credit: Ajay Pal Singh
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank in Romford.
Police attended Barclays in South Street after being called just after 11am this morning (October 6).
The man is being held in custody on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The Met said there were no injuries reported.
Harold Hill man Peter Jones said he was in the bank when the alleged incident took place.
He told the Recorder: “Staff just told us to get out and we were out within seconds.
“We were just told to get out of the bank, out the front, then police turned up and that was it.”
