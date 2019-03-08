Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

A police detective has been charged with common assault by beating after footage of his conduct during an arrest went viral on social media, prompting the independent police watchdog to launch an investigation.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Det Con Kevin Rowley, of the East Area Command Unit which covers the tri-borough area of Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, was charged on Friday, October 18 via postal charge requisition to attend Westminster Magistrates' Court later today (Monday, November 11).

He is currently on restricted duties.

The Metropolitan Police Service made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Heath Park Road, Gidea Park, on suspicion of possession of class B drugs on Monday, April 22.

Footage of the incident then circulated on social media.

The IOPC launched an independent investigation.