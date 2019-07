Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a 21-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Romford Town Police is appealing for the public's help in finding Aaron Mimms.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts call 101 quoting reference 4414713/19.

Or call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.