Breaking News

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google Google

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair through the window of a Romford pie and mash shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a knife attack at a Romford pie and mash shop.

Police were called to Robins Pie and Mash in Quadrant Arcade at around 12.30 this afternoon (Tuesday, February 12) to reports of a man with a knife and an altercation at the store.

At the scene a fight involving a number of men had taken place and a store window had been smashed.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. He was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call Havering police on 101 quoting 3171/12FEB.