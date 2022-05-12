News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford pharmacist attends 'magical' event hosted by Prince Charles

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM May 12, 2022
Prince Charles

Elsy Gomez Campos (r) attended a community pharmacist reception hosted by Prince Charles at St James's Palace on May 4 - Credit: Ian Jones Photography Ltd

A Romford pharmacist has attended St James’s Palace for a "magical night" which saw the Prince of Wales celebrate the work of unsung heroes.  

Elsy Gomez Campos was one of around 200 pharmacists who was invited to the Community Pharmacist Reception hosted by Prince Charles at the palace on May 4.  

The 51-year-old is president of the UK Black Pharmacist Association, an organisation she founded in 2018. 

She said the evening was a "magical experience” and one that she will “never forget”.  

Prince Charles

Elsy said she will 'never forget' the experience she had at St James's Palace - Credit: Ian Jones Photography Ltd

She said it felt as if she had been “transported to a place where you never thought you would attend in the first place”. 

The event aimed to celebrate the work of community pharmacists during the pandemic and Elsy was invited by the National Pharmacy Association.  

She described the palace’s overwhelming opulence and said the prince was “charming, jubilant, enthusiastic” and “engaged” in conversations.  

LONDON- 4th May 2022. HRH The Prince of Wales hosts a reception for the Community Pharmacists Recept

Towards the end of the evening the Prince of Wales made a speech - Credit: Ian Jones Photography Ltd

A highlight for Elsy, who came to the UK from Cuba in 1994, was Prince Charles’ speech, where he paid tribute to immigrant pharmacists and the contribution they have made to modern Britain.  

The pharmacist said it was “very touching”.  

Although she rarely drinks, Elsy told this newspaper that on this “special occasion”, she treated herself to the free-flowing champagne.

