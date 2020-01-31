Romford Pets at Home customers raise £4,650 to help care for retired greyhounds
PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 February 2020

A Romford pet shop has helped raise more than £4,500 for a charity that looks after retired greyhounds.
Pets at Home in the Rom Valley Way Retail Park in Romford raised a whopping £4650.75 for the R.G.O.A Trust for Retired Greyhounds.
The cash was raised from the store's Empty Tummies and Santa Paws Fundraisers.
Wayne Knevett, the store's deputy manager, said: " The greyhounds were very popular and everyone loves having them in store.
"A massive thank you to our customers for their generosity."
And Graeme Turner, one of the charity's fundraisers, was also ecstatic with the amount raised.
He said: "We have been collecting at Pets at Home in Romford for many years and the staff always make us very welcome.
"It is a wonderful amount and will help enormously.
"Many thanks to all the staff for their hard work and for the kindness and generosity of the customers."