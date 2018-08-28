Romford pet groomers vows to help homeless dogs throughout next year

Annette Potamitis, owner of Potty’s Paws, Dorset Avenue, Romford, and her staff have been working with charity Friends of Essex and London Homeless to meet homeless people with dogs around London, to get their pets washed and groomed.

They are also asking for donations such as new coats, blankets, beds, treats and dry food for the dogs.

Annette said: “The more we can do for the dogs, the better.

“If we can make sure they’re looked after, the humans don’t have to share their food and can start to focus more on themselves.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far, we’re very grateful to all of our customers.

“We want to help throughout the year, not just during the winter.”

