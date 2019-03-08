'Unfortunate incident': Agency apologies after Romford pensioner's bathroom was left in disrepair for 14 months

A disabled pensioner from Romford whose bathroom has been in disrepair for 14 months spoke of the "degrading" experience of not being able to properly use her bathroom.

When Muriel De'Prose signed a tenancy agreement in June 2018 to move into housing in Deermead Court, Junction Road she was under the assumption that her bathroom would be properly fitted before she moved in.

However, after 14 months the bathroom is still in disrepair.

Her son, Robert De'Prose, told the Recorder that the bathroom as it stands is "too dangerous" for his mother to use.

He said: "My mum is 72, she's disabled, and she's having to strip wash every day.

"She has to stand at the sink to wash which is difficult for her because she's got arthritis all over her body.

"It's not giving her the quality of life that I wanted for her."

In July Mr De'Prose was told by the Anchor Hanover Trust that the repairs for his mother's bathroom hadn't even been scheduled and it would take another six months before someone could attend the property to complete the work.

Muriel said: "I was told when I moved in a new bathroom would be fitted and that's as far as it got.

"I find it hard to stand and I'm having to regularly stand by the sink and take breaks by sitting on the toilet to wash.

"If I slipped I could easily crack my head on the floor or on the broken soap holder.

"It's so degrading to not be able to have a shower in so long."

Anchor Hanover Trust, a specialist provider of housing and care for the elderly, said on Wednesday, August 7, that they have now scheduled the repairs.

Owusua Koranteng-Kumi, district manager for Deermead Court, said: "I am pleased to advise that the Mrs De'Prose's request for new bathroom is going ahead.

"We apologise for the delay in the process and for any disruption this has caused Mrs De'Prose.

"This is an unfortunate and isolated incident which we have worked quickly to resolve.

"The wellbeing of our residents is paramount."