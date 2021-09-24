Royal Mail apologises for Covid-related delays as pensioner reports no deliveries 'for weeks'

Published: 7:07 PM September 24, 2021

A Romford pensioner has not had his Royal Mail post delivered for two weeks. - Credit: PA

Royal Mail has apologised for delays to postal deliveries in Romford because of Covid-related absences.

Andy Butler, a pensioner who lives in Straight Road, said he has been left without deliveries for two weeks.

He is not able to walk to his nearest Post Office on Trowbridge Road due a respiratory condition.

The 80-year-old said: “The post has been missing for two weeks. I get letters from the NHS concerning my condition and I haven’t received any.

“My concern is that there are letters which need to be read due to deadlines needing to be met.

"Nothing has been sent to confirm why I am receiving no deliveries."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said the health and safety of its colleagues and customers is its "number one priority".

They also confirmed they are experiencing "some disruption to service due to Covid-related absences" in a "limited number of areas".

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for six days a week," they added. "If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll look to deliver at least every other day.

"We apologise to customers in the Romford area for any inconvenience if they are experiencing delays.”



